Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market Growth And Forecast By 2026||Allecra Therapeutics,  Entasis Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc

Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Mediterranean fever and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pyelonephritis treatment market are MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC, Cipla Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Allecra Therapeutics, Entasis Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc, Allergan, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc, Spero Therapeutics, MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Venus Remedies Limited, Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Shionogi Inc, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and others.

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of kidney infections and injuries worldwide is drive the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Recent launch of product and emerging new market is propelling g the market growth

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Cipla USA Inc, a subsidiary of Cipla Inc acquired worldwide rights excluding Greater China for prescription drug Zemdri (Plazomicin), an aminoglycoside antibacterial for the treatment of complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI) including pyelonephritis from Achaogen Inc. The acquisition of Zemdri, expands the company’s infectious portfolio as well as represent major advances in the treatment of these patients through a targeted mode of action.

In November 2018, MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC received approval from the European Commission (EC) for Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal (cIAI) and urinary tract infections (cUTI) including pyelonephritis and hospital-acquired pneumonia including ventilator associated pneumonia. The approval of Vabomere has significantly changed the treatment landscape for underserved patient population.

Segmentation: Global Pyelonephritis Treatment Market

By Type

Acute Pyelonephritis

Chronic Pyelonephritis

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Plazomicin

Levofloxacin

Meropenem and Vaborbactam

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.

