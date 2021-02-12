BusinessTechnologyWorld

Global Purifed Isophthalic Acid Market Research Report 2021

The Purifed Isophthalic Acid report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type:

  • Purity 99%
  • Purity 99.5%
  • Other

Segment by Application:

  • PET Copolymer Resins
  • Unsaturated Polyester Resins
  • Alkyd or Polyester Surface Coating Resins
  • Amorphous Polyamide Resins
  • Adhesives
  • Other

By Company:

  • Eastman
  • Perstorp
  • Lotte Chemical
  • British Petroleum (BP)
  • Total Petrochemicals
  • A.G. International Chemical Company Inc (Agic)
  • Cepsa
  • Exxonmobil
  • Formosa Chemicals
  • Koch Chemical Company
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • Samsung Total Petrochemicals
  • Versalis
Production by Region:
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region:

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

