Global Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market is expected to decline from $6.51 billion in 2020 to $5.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -5.3%.

The pulse oximeters and spirometers market consist of sales of pulse oximeters, spirometers that are used as respiratory care devices in healthcare industry. The market includes the sales of handheld, tabletop or fingertip pulse oximeters that are used to monitor the oxygen saturation levels of blood and pulse rate, and handheld, desktop or tabletop spirometers that are used to measure the air capacity of lungs. The pulse oximeters and spirometer companies are primarily engaged in the manufacturing and developing of these devices used to monitor the respiration-related parameters that aid in detection of respiratory disorders.

The pulse oximeters, spirometers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the pulse oximeters, spirometers market are Smiths Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vyaire Medical, Schiller AG, General Electric Company, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Opto Circuits Limited, Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Omron Healthcare Inc., Nonin Medical, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Halma PLC, SDI Diagnostics Inc, nSpire Health, Inc, SIBELMED, Labtech Ltd., Carefusion Corporation, NDD Medical Technologies, Inc., Vitalograph, COSMED srl, Philips Benelux, Contec Medical System Co. Ltd, B Smiths Group plc.

The global pulse oximeters, spirometers market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers

2) By End Use: Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Clinical Laboratories, Industrial Settings

3) By Application: Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring

The pulse oximeters, spirometers market report describes and explains the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The pulse oximeters, spirometers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global pulse oximeters, spirometers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

