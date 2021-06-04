Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market research report encompasses the best market study of market growth and its fluctuating trends with high accuracy and reliability. Teams who give their best are involved in conducting primary and secondary research that is included in the report. Crucial and important market data is collected with in-depth study and actionable insights to generate this market report. This business report provides highly efficient and accurate market research services at extremely reasonable rates. Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market is the comprehensive, top-line market research report which combines breadth and depth of knowledge to offer great deal of value.

Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market By Type (Portable PFT Systems, Complete PFT Systems), Test (Spirometry, Lung Volume, Gas Exchange Testing, Maximal Voluntary Ventilation, Oxygen Titration Test, High Altitude Simulation Testing), Component (Software, Hardware, Service), Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Chronic Shortness of Breath, Restrictive Lung Disease) End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Diagnostics Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 367.88 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 691.07 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lung cancer, rapidly increasing geriatric population, obesity and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Competitive Analysis:

Global pulmonary function testing systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global pulmonary function testing systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global pulmonary function testing systems market is BD, SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. COSMED srl, NSPIRE HEALTH INC., MGC Diagnostics Corporation, ndd Medizintechnik AG., Morgan Scientific Inc., Ganshorn Medizin Electronic., Minato Holdings Inc., CHEST M.I., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Equipment Europe, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market

Global pulmonary function testing systems is use to identify pulmonary impairment and respiratory issues. In recent years’ issues related to respiration has increased due to factors such as increased consumption of cigarette, climate change and increasing air pollution. Pulmonary Function testing systems used to measure the rate of flow, gas exchange and lung volume capacity. Pulmonary Function Testing Systems helps to diagnose lung disorders as well as treatment or therapeutics for lung disorders.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung cancer

Increasing geriatric population

Obesity and increasing healthcare expenditure

Changing life style and environmental effects

Market Restraints

High cost of instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of proper reimbursement policies

Segmentation: Global Pulmonary Function Testing Market

By Type Portable PFT Systems Complete PFT Systems

By Test Lung Volume Spirometry Maximal Voluntary Ventilation Gas Exchange Testing Oxygen Titration Test High Altitude Simulation Testing

By Component Hardware Software Service

By Application Asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Restrictive Lung Disease Chronic Shortness of Breath

By End-User Hospitals Clinical Laboratories Diagnostics Laboratories



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Vyaire Medical Inc. plan to become a global leader in respiratory care, Vyaire Medical Inc.is leader in respiratory care announced that it has acquired Acutronic Medical Systems and separately they entered into an agreement to acquire imtmedical Ag, Inc

In October 2018, NSPIRE HEALTH INC., increase clinical value of pulmonary function test, NSPIRE HEALTH INC., is a leading provider of pulmonary diagnostic systems announced the introduction of Iris IQ. This technology removes incongruences between pulmonary function test results and other respiratory diagnostic exams.

