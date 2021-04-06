Global PU Sealants Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The PU Sealants market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major PU Sealants companies during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific polyurethane sealants market is projected to grow at the highest rate, in terms of value and volume, from 2018 to 2023. Polyurethane sealant manufacturers are targeting this region, as it has the largest construction industry, accounting for approximately 45% of the global construction spending.The China polyurethane sealants market has grown rapidly and is projected to witness high growth in the future due to continuous shift of the global polyurethane sealants production facilities in the country. Countries, such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the polyurethane sealants market in these countries.

Polyurethane is thermosetting polymer which could be molded into any shape which in turn helps in creating wide varieties of properties as per the desired application. Polyurethane sealants provide strong bonding which reduces need for holding and clamping materials. This proves to be a cost effective method which also increase the construction flexibility and increases production capacity.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

Hodgson Sealants (Holdings)

BASF

Chemence

Konishi

Henkel

Illinois Tool Works

McCoy Soudal

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Kommerling

Sika

3M

Dow Chemical

Bostik

Huitian

Guowang

Hernon Manufacturing

Comens Material

Application Synopsis

The PU Sealants Market by Application are:

Construction

Automobile

Machine

Others

Worldwide PU Sealants Market by Type:

Single Component

Multi Component

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Stakeholders

PU Sealants manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of PU Sealants

PU Sealants industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, PU Sealants industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

