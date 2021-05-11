Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Future Prospects 2027 | The Emmes Company, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

MarketDigits analyses that the Psychedelic Drugs Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2027 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020.

Latest added Psychedelic Drugs Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are The Emmes Company, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Psychedelic Drugs Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Psychedelic Drugs Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Drugs (LSD, Ecstasy, Phencyclidine, GHB, Ketamine, Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin), Route of Administration ( Oral, Injectable, Inhalation), Distribution Channel (Direct Retailers, Online Pharmacies), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics), Application (Major Depressive Disorder, Resistant depression, Panic disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Opiate Addiction) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Psychedelic Drugs Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Market Overview

Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of various mental disorders such as resistant depression, panic disorder, opiate addiction, etc.

These are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought process, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic Drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment to control the mind or maintain peace.

Global Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of depression cases and rising special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process of medicines.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus is believed to have a severe impact on the global Psychedelic Drugs market.

There has been a disruption in the supply chain resulting in a significant shortage in the supply of Psychedelic Drugs across the world.

The import of several API from china has been stopped affecting the production of Psychedelic Drugs. Manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world due to lockdown causing an unprecedented technology and business model transformation.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market.

The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is also expected to boost the psychedelic market growth. Apart from drivers, there are some factors that restrain the growth of the Psychedelic Drugs market such as wider acceptance of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies, strict regulations imposed by the government to commercialize Psychedelic Drugs.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Overview

Based on the drug type, the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) is expected to hold a major share in the Psychedelic Drugs market.

Based on the route of administration, the oral route is expected to dominate the Psychedelic Drugs market, followed by injectables and inhalation.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global Psychedelic Drugs market.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global Psychedelic Drugs market, owing to the higher adoption of Psychedelic Drugs in the region. North America to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of psychiatric disorders.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global Psychedelic Drugs market over the forecast period, due to the changing lifestyle and increasing environmental stress that is rising the demand of Psychedelic Drugs in the region.

Many companies are entering the Psychedelic Drugs market with their innovations and development. The first Psychedelic Drugs to gain FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation was SPRAVATO (esteketamine) nasal spray developed by Johnson & Johnson to treat resistant depression.

Numinus Wellness Inc., recently became the first publicly-traded company to be granted a licence by Health Canda for extracting psilocybin from mushrooms. MindMed, a neuro-pharmaceutical, is a front-runner moving through clinical trials that are based on LSD, and Ayahuasaca’s active ingredient.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Psychedelic Drugs Market identified across the value chain include:

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc.

The Emmes Company

LLC

COMPASS Group plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Alkermes plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

H. Lundbeck A/S

Jonhson & Johnson

Numinus Wellness

Mota Ventures Corp.

Mind medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmceuticals Industries Ltd.

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc Sanofi

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Segmentation

