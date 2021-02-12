Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis By Influential Trends,Key Manufacturers, Regions, Type, Application And Growth 2026||AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Psychedelic drugs market is growing due to increase in prevalence of depression worldwide, increase special designation from the regulatory authority; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Increase in prevalence of depression worldwide : Psychedelic drugs are used for the treatment of different variants of depression and other clinical indications, although the major focus is on the treatment of depression and other different types of mental disorders. This is due to their capability of invoking consciousness changes by altering the visual and auditory functioning of the consumers. Therefore, the growing volume of depression in patients is directly affecting the market’s potential for growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market