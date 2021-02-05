Global Pruritus Drug Market Opportunities, Ongoing Trends And Key Players 2026||NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc

Global pruritus drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth

Pruritus Drug market report provides the best research offerings and the required critical information when it is about looking for new product trends or competitive analysis of an existing or emerging market. With this business report companies can hone their competitive edge again and again. The report comprises of expert insights on global industries, products, company profiles, and market trends. Users can gain unlimited, company-wide access to a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific market research from this industry analysis report. The global Pruritus Drug marketing document examines industries at a much higher level than a market study.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pruritus drug market are Cara Therapeutics, Enteris BioPharma, NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, RDD Pharma, Ltd, Pfizer Inc and others.

Segmentation: Global Pruritus Drug Market

Pruritus Drug Market By Indication

Chronic Kidney Disease associated Pruritus

Chronic Liver Disease associated Pruritus

Atopic Dermatitis Associated Pruritus

Others

Pruritus Drug Market By Drugs

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Counterirritants

Others

Pruritus Drug Market By Routes of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

Pruritus Drug Market By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Pruritus Drug Market By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

Pruritus Drug Market By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Cara Therapeutics in-licensed exclusive worldwide excluding South Korea and Japan to develop and commercialize oral Korsuva, selective inhibitor of kappa opioid receptors from Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of chronic pruritus. Under the deal terms, Enteris BioPharma granted Cara Therapeutics Peptelligence Technology to develop and commercialize Oral Korsuva in any indication. Enteris BioPharma will receive an upfront payment of USD 8.00 million comprised of USD 4.00 million in cash. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is eligible to receive development, regulatory and tiered commercial milestone payments, as well as low, single-digit royalties based on net sales in the licensed territory granted by Enteris BioPharma.

In January 2019, Menlo Therapeutics received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for serlopitant, an oral NK1 receptor antagonist for the treatment of pruritus associated with Prurigo Nodularis (PN). The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation expedites development and timeline process and facilitates FDA regular interaction and guidance which will make regulatory approval faster and hence help patients suffering from pruritus to regulatory approval faster.

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of pruritus worldwide is driving the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is eithers unavailable or unaffordable is restraining the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic version is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

