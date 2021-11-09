Global Proteomics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global proteomics market reached a value of nearly $21,349.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $21,349.9 million in 2020 to $39,809.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 13.3%. The proteomics market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 and reach $73,258.9 million in 2030.

The proteomics market consists of sales of instruments, reagents, software and services intended to use for proteomics research. Proteomics is a large-scale study of proteomes. A proteome is a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context.

The proteomics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the proteomics market are Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc.

The proteomics market is segmented by component, by type, and by geography.

Segmentation by Component

The proteomics market is segmented by component into

a) Reagents

b) Instruments

c) Software

Instrument segmentation by type

The proteomics market is segmented by instrument type into

a) Protein Microarrays

b) Spectroscopy

c) X-ray Crystallography

d) Chromatography

e) Electrophoresis

f) Surface Plasmon Resonance

g) Protein Fractionation

Proteomic Services Segmentation By Type

The proteomics services market is segmented by type into

a) Instrument Services

b) Proteomics Analytical Services

The proteomics market report describes and explains the global proteomics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The proteomics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global proteomics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global proteomics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Proteomics Market Characteristics Proteomics Market Product Analysis Proteomics Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Proteomics Market

