Global Proteinase K Market: Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2020-2030

The global proteinase K market accounted for US$ 65.5 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 126.1 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

The report “Global Proteinase K Market, By Type (Natural Proteinase K and Recombinant Proteinase K), By Physical Form (Liquid and Powder), By Application (Nucleic Acids Isolation, Mitochondria Isolation, Endotoxin Removal, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Real-Time (RT) PCR, and Others), By End User (Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Centres, and Contract Research Organization), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029.”

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Codexis, Inc., a leading protein engineering company and developer of high-performance enzymes, and Alphazyme LLC, an emerging leader in the development and manufacture of nucleic acid metabolizing enzymes, announced a co-marketing & enzyme supply collaboration agreement for the production and co-marketing of enzymes for life science applications.

Proteinase K has great medical and pharmaceutical importance due to its crucial role in biological processes and in the life cycle of several pathogens. Their application includes the production of Klenow fragments, peptide synthesis, and digestion of unwanted proteins during nucleic acid purification, cell culture, and many others. Furthermore, Proteinase K has potential in the detection of COVID-19 which is also anticipated to provide growth avenues to the market. Thus, all these factors are positively impacting the overall market growth

Analyst View:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

According to World Health Organisation report, the burden of chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide. Growth of the proteinase K market is mainly uplifted by expanding prevalence of chronic diseases. It has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease.

Increasing demand for gene therapy

According to Gene Therapy Net, Glybera (Alipogene tiparvovec) is a gene therapy treatment designed to reverse lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD), a rare inherited disorder which can cause severe pancreatitis. In July 2012, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended it for approval and the recommendation was endorsed by the European Commission in November 2012. With this, stability and low production cost of proteinase K is estimated to rise global proteinase K market over the forecast period.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon Type, the market is segmented into natural proteinase K and recombinant proteinase K

By Physical Form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

By Application the market is segmented into nucleic acids isolation, mitochondria isolation, endotoxin removal, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time (RT) PCR, and others.

By End User the market is segmented into bio-pharmaceutical companies, pharmaceutical companies, academic & research centers, and contract research organization

By Region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America is at the forefront of growth in the region and is also an important revenue contributor in the global arena. The increasing number of cancer cases, growing next-generation sequencing (NGS), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) applications are stimulating the growth of the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in global global proteinase K market include Merck KGaA, Codexis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Biocatalysts Ltd., Amicogen, Dyadic International, BBI Solutions, Affymetrix and American Laboratories.

