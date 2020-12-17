Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2027||Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent, Promega Corporation, Purolite

Protein purification and isolation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 11.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing importance of identification of new ligands such as protein based drug molecules will help in driving the growth of the protein purification and isolation market.

The persuasive Protein Purification and Isolation report encompasses several market dynamics while also evaluating the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis have been studied in the report with the use of SWOT analysis. The key chapters of market analysis including market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are studied very carefully and precisely in the entire Protein Purification and Isolation marketing report. The report enlists key competitors with the required specifications and also endows with the strategic insights and analysis of the main factors influencing the healthcare industry.

The major players covered in the protein purification and isolation market report are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, BIO-RAD LABORATORIRES INC., Agilent, Promega Corporation, Purolite, BioVision, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. and among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation: Global Protein Purification and Isolation Market

By Technology

(Precipitation, Centrifugation, Preparative Chromatography Techniques (Affinity Chromatography, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Reverse Phase Chromatography, Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography),

By Application

(Drug Screening, Target Identification, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-Protein Interaction Studies, Protein Therapeutics, Disease Diagnosis and Monitoring),

By End User

(Biotech & Pharma Industries, Contract Research Organization, Academic Research Institutes, Hospital and Diagnosis Centers),

By Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global protein purification and isolation market are increasing importance of identification of new ligands, technological development towards rapid purification kits, paradigm shift towards automated instrumentation for protein purification and increasing growth of proteomics market are boosting the growth of the global protein purification and isolation market.

Cost of equipment hinders the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Important Points Covered in Protein Purification and Isolation Market Report Are:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Breakdown Data by Product

Breakdown Data by End User

Breakdown Data by Countries

Protein Purification and Isolation Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Company Profiles

Future Forecast (2020-2027)

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

And More.

