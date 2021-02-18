Global Protein Hydrolysate Market Will Reach USD 483.02 million By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Protein Hydrolysate Market by Product Type (Plant Protein, Animal Protein and Milk Protein), Form (Liquid and Powder), Process, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global protein hydrolysate market is expected to grow from USD 483.02 million in 2020 to USD 1004.31 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America is the dominant market in terms of market share. The presence of key vendors engaged in food and beverages in the region is the primary driver of market growth. Due to the high per capita income, the demand for high-quality products such as dietary supplements and infant nutrition is increasing. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a lucrative rate during 2021-2028. The efficient strategies adopted by the local manufacturers have attracted a huge consumer base in the past few years. Also, the growing health consciousness among consumers, coupled with increasing disposable income, is accelerating market growth.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the protein hydrolysate market are Abbott, Arla Foods Ingredients, Hill Pharma, Milk Specialties, Kerry Group PLC, ADM Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., MERCK Life Sciences, FrieslandCampina, Mead Johnson, Hilmar Cheese, New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Fonterra, and others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of product type, form, process, application and regions. The product type segment includes plant protein, animal protein and milk protein. The plant-based protein segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Plant-based protein is found to have multiple health benefits for the human body. It is considered to be a healthy substitute for animal-based proteins as the latter is not readily digestible. Also, the growing vegan population is acting as a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the segment. The form segment includes liquid and powder. The powder segment accounts for the majority of the market shares and is expected to remain in the dominant position during the forecast period. Many manufacturers in the food and beverages industry prefer to use a dry form of protein hydrolysate as it is convenient to use and is easily mixed into food products. The process segment includes acid & alkaline, and enzymatic. The enzymatic segment held the majority of the market shares in 2020. The enzymatic process is used vastly by many manufacturers as it does not disrupt the composition of the protein hydrolysates mixture and provides all the beneficial nutrients to the body. The application segment includes infant nutrition, sports nutrition, cell nutrition, dietary supplements and medical nutrition. Among these, dietary supplements are expected to register a high growth rate during 2021-2028. The increasing per capita income of consumers, along with growing health concerns, has resulted in the growing demand for the product.

The protein hydrolysates have been used in several applications owing to the increasing awareness regarding its health benefits. The use of protein hydrolysates helps in the rapid absorption of amino acids as compared to intact protein. The functional properties of protein hydrolysates are used for the addition of nutrients in food products and the fortification of beverages.

