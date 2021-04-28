Global Protein Expression Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

Protein expression is the mechanism by which a live organism synthesizes, controls, and modifies proteins. In 2018, the world demand for protein expression was

assessed at USD 1.873.1 million. The protein expression protocol uses vectors,

competent cells, reagents, instruments, and facilities for expression. The most

important proportion of reagents was calculated because of the high number of experiments

used. The substantial improvement in the industry of protein expression

is mainly due to increased support from the government and NGOs for protein

research, the increased prevalence of chronically ill, and the growing industry in life

science.

The expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, instruments, and services provide

a variety of goods and services to market participants. In 2018, reagents hold the

world’s largest market share of more than 50%. The growing number of life science

research and development activities is the main factor that contributes to the growth

of the demand for protein expression reagents in the forecast period.

The prokaryotic expression system is the world’s largest contributor to the protein

expression market among the different systems on the market. The group contains

Escherichia coli and other prokaryotic systems of expression. The largest proportion

of prokaryotic expression systems is due to their economic performance since this is

less costly than other available categories. Other types of systems in the industry

include yeast systems, mammalian cells, insect cells, and cell-free systems and algal-based

systems.

The market is classified in therapy, research and industry according to application.

The growing number of chronic diseases worldwide has contributed to the

application of protein expression in chronic disease therapy. Moreover, the growing

number of life science and biopharmaceutical industries has also added to the

protein expression market by the therapeutic group. Additional primary applications

include research and commercial protein production in the industry.

The main end-user in the protein expression market is pharmaceutical and

biotechnology firms. The largest contribution of the category was the large-scale

development and increasing advancement in technology in protein research of

recombinant proteins for therapeutics. In addition, the protein expression market

has other end users, which include academic research institutes, contract research

organizations (CROs), and other industries such as food manufacturing, brewery

industry, leather industry, paper industry, cosmetics, and chemical industries. During

the forecast period, CROs are expected to enjoy the highest demand with the fastest

CAGR of 13.7%.

The growth of the protein expression industry is driven primarily by growing

investments by governments and non-governmental organizations in protein

research and the increasing life science industry. The increase in chronic disease

prevalence which needs therapeutic treatment will also stimulate market growth.

Several research organizations are taking up the profiling of protein expression using

microfluidic technology. For example, a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) analysis is

carried out with a miniature microfluidic test to examine Multiplexed single cells of

solid tumors. This use of microfluidic devices in protein profiling will enable

producers to advance and explore the technology’s possibilities.

North America is geographically the largest market for products and services for the

expression of proteins worldwide. The region’s most significant achievements are the

adaptation of new technology and increased government and non-government

support for protein research. Also driven by an increase in the prevalence of

chronic conditions and an increasingly large number of life sciences and biopharmaceutical

industries in the region, is the North American protein expression

market.

In addition, emerging Asian-Pacific economies such as China and India are expected

to drive the protein expression industry. In Asia-Pacific, during the projected period

this leads to the highest growth at the CAGR of 14.1 percent. Development in the

area has also been supported by rising life science investment and increasing chronic

disease prevalence in the region.

The key players on the global market for protein expression are New England

Biolabs, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Takara Bio Inc., Lonza

Group Ltd., Merck KgaA, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Bio-

Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation,

In order to protect their expertise and market share, market players are introducing

innovative and high-tech products and services. Aragen Bioscience Inc., for example,

announced in March 2018 that its Raptr cell line production services will be

extended to include CHO-GS cell lines. In addition to the suite of protein expression

and analytical services, cell line growth, and high-quality protein production are

versatile.

Update:

It is projected that the coronavirus pandemic has an important effect on the

transient protein expression market. The production of coronavirus vaccines is the

responsibility of most pharmaceutical companies around the world. This change in

focus, however, is expected to adversely affect the other business segments. In

addition, the business effect is expected to be adverse to disruptions to the supply

chain caused by the global shutdowns.

Viruses are also among the most promising treatment agents for such diseases.

Phage therapy, which has been the focus of extensive study in the Soviet Union

since the 1920s, uses bacterial infection by viruses. Now it is an area that is

increasing rapidly not just because antibiotic resistance is on the rise but also

because it is able to perfectly tailor treatments to destroy particular bacterial species

instead of wiping all our bacterial populations indiscriminately, as antibiotics do.

