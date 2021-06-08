Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI

Protein Crystallization was lately discovered in the 19th century as one of the strongest purification tools and for demonstration of chemical purity. Basically, Protein crystallization is the process of forming protein crystals that are employed for some scientific and industrial purposes for the study of X-ray crystallography. It forms the regular array of individual proteins molecules that are stabilized by crystal contacts. The overall process of crystallization of proteins, biological complexes like viruses and different nucleic acids are mostly dependent upon the creation of solution that is usually supersaturated in the macromolecule. In the overall process the protein are dissolves in the water related environment and some sample solution until they reach the exact supersaturated state. Various methods are used to reach the desired state such as through diffusion, micro batch or by micro dialysis. The development of proteins highly depends upon the factors like pH, temperature, ionic strength and gravity. Large demand for use of crystallization for membrane protein structure elucidation as well as the rise in R&D expenditure by many pharmaceutical giants drive the market.

The major competitor’s list of protein crystallization & crystallography market is as follows Rigaku Corporation, Hampton Research, MiTeGen LLC, Agilent Technologies, Corning Incorporated, Tecan Group, Calibre Scientific Inc., SARomics Biostructures, Spectris plc, Charles River Laboratories, Douglas Instruments Ltd., Art Robbins Instruments, Creative Biostructure, HiMedia Laboratories, Anton Paar GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, FORMULATRIX, Helix BioStructures LLC, Greiner Bio-One International, Proteros Biostructures GmbH, Emerald Biosystems Inc., Biogenuix and Meiji Techno.

The Protein Crystallization and Crystallography market report has been categorized as below

By Technology

X-ray Crystallography

NMR Spectroscopy

Cryo-electron Microscopy

Small-angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS)

By Product and Service

Consumables

Microplates

Crystal Mounts and Loops

Other Consumables

Reagents Kits/Screens

Instruments

Liquid Handling Instruments

Crystal Imaging Instruments

Software & Services

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research & Government Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

