Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Trends Research Report Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach a market value of USD 18.71 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Prostate cancer therapeutics market is growing due to factor such as increasing cases of prostate cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major players operating in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market are Tolmar INC, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, IPSEN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc) , Dendreon Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc, Astrazeneca Plc, Active Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), AbbVie, Inc. among others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has done an agreement giving the company the option to secure global commercialisation rights to nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3), a novel gene therapy that is being developed by FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) as a treatment for patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy. This option is exercisable on marketing approval from the US FDA. This will create a new US oncology division with the specialist knowledge and presence to introduce novel advanced therapies to the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Innovative drugs driving the market

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area

Developments in genomics & proteomics

Adverse events of treatment

Cost associated with the treatment

Low success rate in clinical testing for oncology drugs

