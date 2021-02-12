Global Propylene Oxide Market || keyplayers BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation, PCC Rokita SA,

The report “Global Propylene Oxide Market By Propylene Oxide (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, and Others), By Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, Hydrogen Peroxide Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Cumene-based Process), By End User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2029″. The propylene oxide market size is projected to grow from US$ 13.5 billion in 2018 to US$ 23.5 billion by 2028. The global propylene oxide market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing application of the propylene oxide in the automotive and construction sector. The increasing application of the propylene oxide as an chemical intermediate to produce elastomers, flexible, adhesive, rigid foams, injection molding and many more are also expected to drive the propylene oxide market.

Key Highlights

· The product development activity going on within The Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBassell Chemical Co. is also expected to propel the propylene oxide market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global market accounted for US$ 13.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of propylene oxide, process, end user and region.

· By propylene oxide, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into polyether polyols, propylene glycol, glycol ethers, and others.

· By Process the global propylene oxide market is segmented into chlorohydrin process, styrene monomer process, hydrogen peroxide process, TBA Co-product process, cumene-based process.

· By End user the target market is segmented into Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, and Others.

· By region, Asia-Pacific propylene oxide market accounted for major revenue share of the global propylene oxide market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Propylene Oxide Market” By Propylene Oxide (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, and Others), By Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, Hydrogen Peroxide Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Cumene-based Process), By End User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)-forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links : https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/319

The prominent player operating in the global propylene oxide market includes The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Tokuyama Corporation, PCC Rokita SA, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Ineos Oxide Ltd.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Prophecy Market Insights

Telephone: 7775049802

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com