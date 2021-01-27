Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market: Regional Analysis and Strategies in Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment market accounted for US$ 51.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 24.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.

The report “Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market, By Drug Type (Dopamine, Anticholinergic Agents, Tricyclic Antidepressants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2019, UCB S.A., a global biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium focusing on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions, released a new data for UCB0107, an anti-Tau immunotherapy Phase I study results at World Movement Disorders Conference, France. UCB0107 is a recombinant, humanized, full-length IgG4 monoclonal antibody, a potential treatment for patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

In February 2019, AlzProtect, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drugs announced about its successful completion of the latest phase 1 study about the effect of food intake for its drug candidate AZP2006. AZP2006 (EZEPROGIND), is a bioavailable neurotrophic inducer, targeting causes of neurodegeneration diseases.

Analyst View:

Rising incidences of progressive Supranuclear palsy

The rising incidences of progressive Supranuclear palsy worldwide are a key factor aiding in expansion of the global progressive Supranuclear palsy treatment market. Progressive Supranuclear palsy paralysis, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski condition, is an unprecedented mind issue that causes major issues with strolling, equilibrium and eye developments. The problem results from disintegration of cells in zones of your cerebrum that control body development and thinking. Reformist supranuclear paralysis deteriorates over the long haul and can prompt perilous difficulties, like, pneumonia and gulping issues. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), an article published in July 2020, reports that globally the prevalence of progressive supranuclear palsy is 5.8 to 6.5 per 100,000 persons, and the annual incidence rate ranges from 0.3 to 0.4 per 100,000 persons.

Increasing focus on research and development

The major market players are actively focusing on research and development for progressive supranuclear palsy treatment for cost effective and quality treatment. For instance, in July 2018, Asceneuron, a Switzerland-based biotechnology company received orphan drug designation, for its lead drug ASN120290 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ASN120290’s therapeutic potential has been demonstrated in pre-clinical studies, indicated for the treatment of rare neurodegenerative disease, progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). However, the lack of knowledge and inadequate research and development for treatment is expected to hinder the market growth. The ongoing clinical trials are lacking in identification of disease-modifying therapies often targeting the underlying tau pathology.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market”, By Drug Type (Dopamine, Anticholinergic Agents, Tricyclic Antidepressants, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global progressive supranuclear palsy treatment market accounted for US$ 51.1 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 24.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and region.

Depending upon drug type, the dopamine segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its effective indication for the prevention and treatment.

Depending upon distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period as partnerships and agreements of hospitals with specialty pharmacies services providers are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By region, The North America progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) market has been growing at a tremendous pace in recent times. The presence of a seamless sector for neural research in the US and Canada has created new avenues for market growth across the region. Besides, the presence of state-of-the-art technologies for brain cell study in the region has also aided market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global progressive supranuclear palsy treatment market includes AbbVie Inc., Acorda Therapeutics Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Merck & Co. Inc., UCB Biopharma, AlzProtect, Asceneuron Therapeutics, TauRx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

