Global Professional Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global professional services market reached a value of nearly $5,028.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to reach $7,063.9 million in 2025. The global professional services market is expected to reach $9,371.1 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The professional services market consists of the sales of professional services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services that provide support to businesses of all sizes, in all industries, and to individuals and institutions, in processes where human capital is the major input. Professional services establishments make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The professional services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the professional services market are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young, KPMG, Accenture Plc

By Type –

The professional services market is segmented by type into

a) Design, Research, Promotional And Consulting Services

b) Legal Services

c) Accounting Services

d) Other Professional, Scientific And Technical Services

The professional services market report describes and explains the global professional services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The professional services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global professional services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global professional services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

