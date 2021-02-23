Global Professional Services Automation Software Market || keyplayers Autotask Corporation, ConnectWise, Inc., Harmony Business Systems Ltd,

The report “Global Professional Services Automation Software Market, By Application (Consulting Firm, Technology Companies, Marketing and Communication, and Others), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global professional services automation software market is projected to grow from US$ 10.3 billion in 2020 to US$ 29.3 billion by 2029. Increasing progress and need of automation is driving the global professional services automation software market. In addition, professional services automation software and solutions are used to automate revenue management, resource management, and project management. These help to reduce overhead costs, lowering organizational expenses, and adding more functionality to the central system are expected to propel the global professional services automation software market.

On April 4, 2019, Upland Software, Inc. launched Upland Professional Services Automation (PSA) with proposal automation, voice of the customer and employee surveys, customer reference management, and insights-driven business intelligence.

The global professional services automation software market accounted for US$ 10.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 12.4 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and region.

By application, global professional services automation software market is categorized into consulting firm, technology companies, marketing and communication, and others.

By deployment, the on-premise deployment segment is accounted for major share in the global professional services automation software market. This is owing to requirement of low initial investment cost.

By region, North America professional services automation software market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global professional services automation software market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological innovations in solutions, coupled with rising demand for replacing and upgrading the existing PSA software is also high in countries of the region. Asia Pacific professional services automation software market is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue in the global professional services automation software market in the near future.

The prominent player operating in the global professional services automation software market include Autotask Corporation, ConnectWise, Inc., Harmony Business Systems Ltd, Projector PSA, Inc, Arrow PSA by Appclipse, LLC, NetSuite Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Unit4 N.V., ConnectWise, LLC., and Upland Software, Inc.

