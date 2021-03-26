Global Professional Service Robots Market size was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2021 with top key players iRobot, SoftBank Robotics, Intuitive Surgical Inc, DeLaval International AB, Daifuku

The global professional service robots market size was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a revenue based Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 41.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Professional service robots are used in various industries such as healthcare, defence and security, forestry, construction, agriculture, logistics and professional cleaning to name a few. On the other hand, personal service robots are used for entertainment and domestic purpose.

A service robot is a robot which operates semi- or fully autonomously to perform services useful to the well-being of humans and equipment, they exclude manufacturing operations, and they are capable of making decisions and acting autonomously in real and unpredictable environments to accomplish determined tasks.

While industrial robots automate manufacturing tasks, professional service robots, which vary greatly in form and function, automate menial, dangerous, time-consuming, or repetitive tasks, effectively freeing human workers to perform more cognitive functions.

Global Professional Service Robots Market Key players:-

iRobot (US), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Intuitive Surgical Inc (US), DeLaval International AB (Sweden), Daifuku (Japan), Cyberdyne (Japan), DJI (China), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Northrop Grumman (US), Neato Robotics (US), KUKA Swisslog (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), ECA Group (France), 3DR (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Harvest Croo (US), Starship Technologies (US), Parrot SA (France), General Electric (US), Amazon Robotics (US), ecoRobotix (Switzerland), GRAAL (Italy), PrecisionHawk (US), Hanson Robotics (China), and UBTECH Robotics (China)

By Type:-

Professional

Personal & Domestic

By environment:-

Aerial (Commercial Drones and Consumer Drones)

Ground (Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Cleaning Robots, Agricultural Robots, Surgical Robots, Entertainment and Leisure Robots, Inspection Robots, Humanoid Robots, Powered Exoskeletons, Telepresence Robots, and Others)

Marine (Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs))

By component:-

Hardware (Airframes, Sensors, Caneras, Actuators, Power Supply, Control Systems, Navigation Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Others)

Software

By Application:-

Medical (Surgery Assistance, Handicap Assistance, and Others)

Field (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy & Livestock Management, and Others)

Defense, Rescue, and Security (Demining, Fire and Bomb Fighting, Border Security & Surveillance, and Others)

Entertainment, Educational, and Personal (Entertainment, Education, and Companionship and Elderly Assistance)

Public Relations

Inspection and Maintenance (Pipe/Pipeline Inspection, Power Plant Inspection, Inspection of Energized Transmission Lines, and Others)

Logistics (Warehouse Automation and Last-mile delivery)

Construction and Demolition

Domestic (Floor Cleaning, Lawn Mowing, Pool Cleaning, and Others)

Marine (Oceanography, Environmental Protection and Monitoring, Archeological Exploration, and Others)

The Global Professional Service Robots Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

