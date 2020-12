Global Professional Dental Care Market Share, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Future Growth Analysis 2027||The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc

The wide ranging Professional Dental Care market report contains market insights and analysis for dental industry which are backed up by SWOT analysis. It is an authentic tool used in market analysis on which businesses can trust confidently. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. Professional Dental Care market research report comprises of details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Professional dental care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analysis the market to growing at a CAGR of 2.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in global professional dental care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent, Kool Smiles, Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, Northwestern Management Services, Novadent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB among others.

North America is anticipated to dominate market share due to rising presence of dental caries whereas as per National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey high income adults suffering from tooth decay is rising with significant rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to register significant growth rate due to rising economies like India and China and increasing adoption of dental care system.

Market Segmentation: Global Professional Dental Care Market

Product Type

(Toothbrushes {Electric, Battery-powered}, Toothpastes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Denture Products, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries{Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet}),

Services

(Orthodontics, Dental Implants, Periodontal, Cosmetic),

End Users

(Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), Geography

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics

Financial Gains for Dental Practitioners

Growing Quantity of Large/Group Dental Practices

Low Penetration of Oral Care Services in Rural Areas

Regulatory Limitations on Dental Dispensing Practices

Competitive Analysis: Global Professional Dental Care Market

The global professional dental care market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of professional dental care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

