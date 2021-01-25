Global Professional Dental Care Market Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation 2020-2027||The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations

Professional dental care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analysis the market to growing at a CAGR of 2.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in global professional dental care market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, GC Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Q & M Dental Group, Axiss Dental, Ultradent Products, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Unilever PLC, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dr. Fresh, LLC, 3M Company, 1300SMILES, Johnson and Johnson, American Dental Partners, Aspen Dental Management, Birner Dental Management Services, Brighter Dental Care, Dental Services Group, Healthway Medical, Midwest Dental, Enel-Med, Floss Dental, Apollo White Dental, Abano Healthcare Group, Gentle Dentistry, Great Expressions Dental Centers, InterDent, Kool Smiles, Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, Northwestern Management Services, Novadent, Oasis Dental Care, Oral Care AB among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Professional Dental Care Market

The global professional dental care market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of professional dental care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Professional Dental Care Market

Product Type

(Toothbrushes {Electric, Battery-powered}, Toothpastes, Mouthwashes/Rinses, Denture Products, Dental Accessories/Ancillaries{Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet}),

Services

(Orthodontics, Dental Implants, Periodontal, Cosmetic),

End Users

(Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers), Geography

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics

Financial Gains for Dental Practitioners

Growing Quantity of Large/Group Dental Practices

Low Penetration of Oral Care Services in Rural Areas

Regulatory Limitations on Dental Dispensing Practices

