Global Product Lifecycle Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global product lifecycle management market is expected to grow from $44.38 billion in 2020 to $49.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the product lifecycle management (PLM) market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The PLM market is expected to reach $70.37 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The product lifecycle management (PLM) market consists of sales of product lifecycle management software and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing a better strategic process for managing the complete journey of a product from initial ideation, development, service, and disposal. PLM refers to managing every step of the process involved with a product from raw material to finished product. The PLM process is inclusive of the manufacturing and marketing of the goods. From pricing and advertising to expansion or cost-cutting, the concept of product life cycle assists organizations in making smart business decisions.

The product lifecycle management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the product lifecycle management market are ANSYS Inc., Accenture, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Autodesk Inc., Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Aras Corporation, IBM, and Atos.

The global product lifecycle management market is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

3) By End-User: Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Electronics And Semiconductors, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, IT And Telecomm, Others

The product lifecycle management market report describes and explains the global product lifecycle management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The product lifecycle management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global product lifecycle management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global product lifecycle management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

