Global Product Information Management Market – Consumer Goods and Retail, manufacturing, IT and Telecom, and transportation and logistics contribute to the majority share of the market

Growth of the PIM industry include rising demand for PIM solution from flourishing eCommerce industry and increasing need to offering enhanced customer services are driving the growth of the PIM market globally.

The global product information management market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%.

The report “Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In October 2020, Pimcore introduced new features and improvements. The company updated its Pimcore platform and added new features, such as an editable dialog box, cache performance improvement, and tree sorting.

In June 2020, Winshuttle formed a partnership with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company. The aim behind the partnership is to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP.

Analyst View:

Increasing investment in product information management

Rising demand for centralized data storage of information related to products is driving the product information market. Centralized data storage is helping companies to easily manage and organize all the data related to its products. Data sources are updated with a single change in the centralized data storage, saving time and cost required for data management. Also, compliance and verification requirements are increasing due to the growing number of threats to information security. This provides safe and secure access to information stored in the centralized database. Access is granted only after completing verification of all the security credentials required. Product information management facilitates quick and easy access to the repository of information, at the same time strategic data storage techniques help in maintaining the data quality. Indexing and linking helps in reducing the time required to complete various processes related to data storage, increasing the operational efficiency. Marketing and sales of products are important processes to generate revenue.

Growing PIM industry

The market enables manifestation of products to achieve client centricity and unified customer view and provides a centralized system for improving the efficiency of promotional activities. All the distribution channels are managed effectively by using this solution. Integration of Big Data and business intelligence applications with cloud storage offers tremendous growth opportunities to the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Product Information Management Market”, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global product information management market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of enterprise type, application, and region.

Depending upon enterprise type, the large enterprises shares the highest market due to the adoption of PI solutions and services is higher in large enterprises. The large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency.

By application, the media & entertainment segment holds the largest share in the market. As most of the populations are staying at home, the usage of media and entertainment has increased with double digit growth. Product information offers high visibility, scalability and service optimization that can handle challenges occurred due to sudden increased demand in media and entertainment industry vertical.

By region, North America is the largest market for product information management. The emerging demand to maximize value from the centralized master data and reference data, with ongoing demands of gaining meaningful insights from this consolidated master data is expected to further influence the adoption of PIM systems positively in the North American region during the coming years. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness potential growth opportunities owing to the fast adoption of multi-domain PI software which is expected to enable better services in terms of performance, quality and capacity during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global product information management market includes SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Informatica LLC, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, ADAM Software NV, Agility Multichannel Ltd., InRiverAB and Pimcore GmbH.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Product Information Management Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Enterprise Type Market Snippet, By Industry Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Large Enterprise Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Small & Medium Enterprise Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

PVDF Product Information Managements Global Product Information Management Market, By Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) BFSI Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Telecommunication & IT Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Retail Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Transportation & Logistics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Energy & Utility Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Media & Entertainment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Product Information Management Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles SAP AG Company Overview Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies IBM Corporation Oracle Corporation. Informatica LLC Riversand Technologies Inc. Stibo Systems ADAM Software NV Agility Multichannel Ltd. InRiverAB Pimcore GmbH

The Last Word Future Impact

