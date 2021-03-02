Global Product Information Management Market – Consumer Goods and Retail, manufacturing, IT and Telecom, and transportation and logistics contribute to the majority share of the market
Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Growth of the PIM industry include rising demand for PIM solution from flourishing eCommerce industry and increasing need to offering enhanced customer services are driving the growth of the PIM market globally.
The global product information management market accounted for US$ 7.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.5%.
The report "Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Key Highlights:
- In October 2020, Pimcore introduced new features and improvements. The company updated its Pimcore platform and added new features, such as an editable dialog box, cache performance improvement, and tree sorting.
- In June 2020, Winshuttle formed a partnership with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company. The aim behind the partnership is to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP.
Analyst View:
Increasing investment in product information management
Rising demand for centralized data storage of information related to products is driving the product information market. Centralized data storage is helping companies to easily manage and organize all the data related to its products. Data sources are updated with a single change in the centralized data storage, saving time and cost required for data management. Also, compliance and verification requirements are increasing due to the growing number of threats to information security. This provides safe and secure access to information stored in the centralized database. Access is granted only after completing verification of all the security credentials required. Product information management facilitates quick and easy access to the repository of information, at the same time strategic data storage techniques help in maintaining the data quality. Indexing and linking helps in reducing the time required to complete various processes related to data storage, increasing the operational efficiency. Marketing and sales of products are important processes to generate revenue.
Growing PIM industry
The market enables manifestation of products to achieve client centricity and unified customer view and provides a centralized system for improving the efficiency of promotional activities. All the distribution channels are managed effectively by using this solution. Integration of Big Data and business intelligence applications with cloud storage offers tremendous growth opportunities to the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Product Information Management Market”, By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Government, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Management, Energy & Utility, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of enterprise type, application, and region.
- Depending upon enterprise type, the large enterprises shares the highest market due to the adoption of PI solutions and services is higher in large enterprises. The large enterprises heavily invest in advanced technologies to increase their overall productivity and efficiency.
- By application, the media & entertainment segment holds the largest share in the market. As most of the populations are staying at home, the usage of media and entertainment has increased with double digit growth. Product information offers high visibility, scalability and service optimization that can handle challenges occurred due to sudden increased demand in media and entertainment industry vertical.
- By region, North America is the largest market for product information management. The emerging demand to maximize value from the centralized master data and reference data, with ongoing demands of gaining meaningful insights from this consolidated master data is expected to further influence the adoption of PIM systems positively in the North American region during the coming years. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness potential growth opportunities owing to the fast adoption of multi-domain PI software which is expected to enable better services in terms of performance, quality and capacity during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global product information management market includes SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Informatica LLC, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems, ADAM Software NV, Agility Multichannel Ltd., InRiverAB and Pimcore GmbH.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Product Information Management Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Enterprise Type
- Market Snippet, By Industry
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Product Information Management Market, By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Large Enterprise
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Small & Medium Enterprise
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- PVDF Product Information Managements

- Global Product Information Management Market, By Industry, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- BFSI
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Healthcare
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Telecommunication & IT
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Government
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Transportation & Logistics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Management
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Energy & Utility
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Media & Entertainment
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

- Global Product Information Management Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Enterprise Type, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
- SAP AG
- Company Overview
- Type Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation.
- Informatica LLC
- Riversand Technologies Inc.
- Stibo Systems
- ADAM Software NV
- Agility Multichannel Ltd.
- InRiverAB
- Pimcore GmbH

- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
List of Tables
TABLE List of data sources
TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis
TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis
TABLE Product Information Management Market: Enterprise Type Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Enterprise Type
TABLE Global Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Product Information Management Market: Industry Snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Industry
TABLE Global Product Information Management Market, by Industry 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Product Information Management Market: Regional snapshot (2019)
TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region
TABLE Global Product Information Management Market, by Region 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Product Information Management Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE North America Product Information Management Market, by Industry, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Product Information Management Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Europe Product Information Management Market, by Industry Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market, by Industry, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Product Information Management Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Latin America Product Information Management Market, by Industry, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market, by Country, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market, by Enterprise Type, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
TABLE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market, by Industry, 2019-2029 (USD Million)
List of Figures
FIGURE Product Information Management Market segmentation
FIGURE Market research methodology
FIGURE Value chain analysis
FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis
FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis
FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study
FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019
FIGURE Enterprise Type segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Enterprise Type segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Industry segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Industry segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2019 & 2029
FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE North America Product Information Management Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Europe Product Information Management Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Latin America Product Information Management Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market share and leading players, 2019
FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE U.S. Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Canada Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Europe Product Information Management Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Germany Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Spain Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Italy Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE UK Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE France Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of the Europe Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Asia Pacific Product Information Management Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE India Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE China Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Japan Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE South Korea Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Singapore Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of APAC Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Latin America Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Latin America Product Information Management Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Brazil Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Mexico Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Argentina Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Rest of LATAM Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE Middle East and Africa Product Information Management Market share analysis by country, 2019
FIGURE Saudi Arabia Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
FIGURE United Arab Emirates Product Information Management Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2019 to 2029 (USD Million)
