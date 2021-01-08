Global Probiotic Strains Market status and Trend analysis 2020-2028, Top key Players DuPont, Protexin, BioGaia, Morinaga Milk Industry

Global Probiotic Strains Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Summary:

Probiotic strains are the live micro-organisms, which confer the health benefits when administred in an appropriate concentration. Probiotic strains are the bacterium strains of Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, Bacillus, etc. These probiotic strains are known to have various health benefits, and used in supplements, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed industry. Currently, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most popular probiotic strains in the global market. The probiotic strains are used for the general well-being and enhancing of the gastrointestinal micro-biota. Other health benefits of the probiotic strains include suppression of pathogens, a good source of Vitamin B2, B6, and B12, improve the lactose intolerance condition, and reduction in serum cholesterol. The probiotic strains are also studied for their anti-tumor effect.

Key Players:

DuPont, Protexin, BioGaia, Morinaga Milk Industry, Lallemand, Cultech, Cerbios – Pharma, Probi,Blis Technologies,Unique Biotech

Global Probiotic Strains Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Type:

Lactobacilli

Bifidobacterium

Streptococcus

Bacillus

By End-Use

Human

Animal

By Application

Food and Beverages

Dairy Products

Non-Dairy Products

Cereals

Baked Goods

Fermented Meat Products

Dry Food

Table of Content:

Probiotic Strain Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Probiotic Strain market

