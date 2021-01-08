Global Probiotic Strains Market status and Trend analysis 2020-2028, Top key Players DuPont, Protexin, BioGaia, Morinaga Milk Industry
Probiotic strains are the live micro-organisms, which confer the health benefits when administred in an appropriate concentration. Probiotic strains are the bacterium strains of Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, Bacillus, etc. These probiotic strains are known to have various health benefits, and used in supplements, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed industry. Currently, Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are the most popular probiotic strains in the global market. The probiotic strains are used for the general well-being and enhancing of the gastrointestinal micro-biota. Other health benefits of the probiotic strains include suppression of pathogens, a good source of Vitamin B2, B6, and B12, improve the lactose intolerance condition, and reduction in serum cholesterol. The probiotic strains are also studied for their anti-tumor effect.
Key Players:
DuPont, Protexin, BioGaia, Morinaga Milk Industry, Lallemand, Cultech, Cerbios – Pharma, Probi,Blis Technologies,Unique Biotech
Global Probiotic Strains Market: Regional Segment Analysis:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
By Type:
Lactobacilli
Bifidobacterium
Streptococcus
Bacillus
By End-Use
Human
Animal
By Application
Food and Beverages
Dairy Products
Non-Dairy Products
Cereals
Baked Goods
Fermented Meat Products
Dry Food
Table of Content:
Probiotic Strain Market Research Report
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.
Chapter 6: Development Trend of Probiotic Strain market
Continue for TOC………
