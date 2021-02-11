Global Probiotic Drink Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Probiotic Drink Market by Type (Plant-Based, Dairy-Based), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

The global probiotic drink market is expected to grow from USD 14.55 billion in 2020 to USD 24.26 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is primarily due to the rising popularity of functional food & beverages such as probiotics in the region. The Asia Pacific region also accounted for the major market share of 38.3% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high popularity of probiotic drinks in the region, which are yogurt-based, broad accessibility of probiotics, increasing rate of health consciousness among consumers, and an expanding middle-class. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, Indonesia, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419171/request-sample

Key players in the global probiotic drink market are Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Harmless Harvest, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestle SA, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., GCMMF (Amul), NextFoods, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Lifeway Foods, Inc., and Chobani, LLC, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global probiotic drink market.

Based on type, the global market has been divided into plant-based and dairy-based. Dairy-based dominated the market and was valued at USD 8.32 billion in the year 2020. Probiotics are typically lumped together with yogurt-based and fermented probiotic drinks since dairy products are quite compatible with probiotic drinks. These days dairy-based probiotic drinks like the Kefir, which is famous in Europe, are becoming more prevalent all across the globe. On the basis of distribution channel, the probiotic drink market has been segmented into online and offline. The online segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period due to factors such as home delivery, easy payment options, attractive pricing, rising penetration of smartphones, and a booming e-commerce sector.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/probiotic-drink-market-by-type-plant-based-dairy-based-distribution-419171.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com