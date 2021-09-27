Global Printing Inks Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global printing inks market is expected to grow from $35.58 billion in 2020 to $37.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $42.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The printing inks market consists of sales of printing inks by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture printing and inkjet inks. Printing inks are liquids that contain pigments or dyes, which are used to produce images, text and designs. They are widely used in letterpress and lithographic printing. Printing inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil or varnish. For example, a black ink made from carbon blacks is mixed with thick linseed oil or a similar oil, often with rosin oil to which rosin varnish is added. Inkjet inks consist of a base carrier such as water, oil or a solvent, and colorants such as dyes or pigments and small amounts of chemical additives to provide some unique characteristics. There are two types of inkjet inks – dye-based inks and pigment-based inks. The printing inks market is segmented into oil-based printing inks; solvent-based printing inks and water-based printing inks.

The printing inks market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben.

The global printing inks market is segmented –

1) By Type: Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks

2) By Product Type: Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks

3) By End-Use Industries: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Others

The printing inks market report describes and explains the global printing inks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The printing inks report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global printing inks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global printing inks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

