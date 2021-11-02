Global Printing Inks Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global printing inks market is expected to decline from $37.2 billion in 2019 to $35.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.8%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of % from 2021 and reach $35.5 billion in 2023. Western Europe was the largest region in the global printing inks market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global printing inks market. Africa was the smallest region in the global printing inks market.

The printing inks market consists of sales of printing inks by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture printing and inkjet inks. Printing inks are liquids that contain pigments or dyes, which are used to produce images, text and designs. They are widely used in letterpress and lithographic printing. Printing inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil or varnish.

The printing inks market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the printing inks market are DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink S.C. Holdings, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben

The Global Printing Inks Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks

2) By Product Type: Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks

3) By End-Use Industries: Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing, Others

The printing inks market report describes and explains the global printing inks market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The printing inks report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global printing inks market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global printing inks market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

