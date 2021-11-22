Global Printed Circuit Board Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global printed circuit board market is expected to grow from $50.88 billion in 2020 to $54.30 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the printed circuit board market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The printed circuit board market is expected to reach $68.38 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The printed circuit board market consists of sales of printed circuit boards by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to connect electronic and electrical components without the use of wires. Printed circuit boards are electric boards, which help wiring surface-mounted and socketed components that are contained within a mechanical structure in most electronics. Their primary function is to physically support and electrically attach electronic devices by printing conductive pathways, tracks, or signal traces on copper sheets attached to a non-conductive substrate.

The printed circuit board market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the printed circuit board market are TTM Technologies, Nippon Mektron Ltd, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology Corporation, Advanced Circuits, Tripod Technology Corporation, DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co.Ltd., Flex Ltd., Eltek Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Dongshan Precision, and Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT).

The global printed circuit board market is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Sided, Double Sided, Multi-Layer, High Density Interconnect (HDI), Others

2) By Substrate: Rigid, Flexible, Rigid-Flex

3) By Laminate Type: Paper, FR-4, Polymide, Others

4) By End-Use Industry: Industrial Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, IT And Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Others

The printed circuit board market report describes and explains the global printed circuit board market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The printed circuit board report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global printed circuit board market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global printed circuit board market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

