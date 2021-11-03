Global Primary Batteries Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The Primary Batteries market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3% to nearly $19 billion by 2022.

The primary batteries manufacturing market consists of the revenues generated from sales of primary batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture primary batteries. Primary batteries are small single-use batteries that generate electric power from chemical reactions that occur between the terminals and the electrolyte in the battery. They include alkaline batteries, lithium batteries, zinc-carbon batteries, and dry cell batteries. Primary batteries are mainly used in low-drain portable electronic devices. The market for primary batteries is distinct from the market for secondary batteries. Primary batteries are the non-rechargeable and disposable batteries while secondary batteries are rechargeable batteries and are also called storage batteries.

The primary batteries market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the primary batteries market are Panasonic Corporation, Duracell (Berkshire Hathaway), Energizer Holdings Inc., Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. and Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SA).

The primary batteries market is segmented by type

By Type- The Primary Batteries market can be segmented by type alkaline batteries, lithium batteries and other primary batteries

The primary batteries market report describes and explains the global primary batteries market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The primary batteries report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global primary batteries market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global primary batteries market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

