Global preventive vaccines market will reach $80.47 billion by 2026, growing by 10.81% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 84 figures, this 187-page report “Global Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region.

Based on Vaccine Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Live/Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Subunit Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Recombinant Vector Vaccines

• Other Vaccines

Based on Disease, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

• Vaccines for Poliovirus

• Vaccines for Hepatitis

• Vaccines for Influenza

• Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

• Vaccines for Varicella

• Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

• Vaccines for COVID-19

• Vaccines for Other Diseases

Based on Administration, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

• Intramuscular Route

• Subcutaneous Route

• Oral Route

• Intravenous Injection

• Other Administration Routes

Based on Patient, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2016-2026 included in each section.

Pediatric Vaccines

• Pneumococcal

• Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

• Varicella

• Hepatitis

• Poliovirus

• Haemophilus Influenzae B (HIB)

• Other Diseases

Adult Vaccines

• Influenza

• Cervical Cancer

• Hepatitis

• Zoster

• Other Diseases

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vaccine Type, Disease, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 23

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 26

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 28

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 31

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 38

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Vaccine Type 42

3.1 Market Overview by Vaccine Type 42

3.2 Live/Attenuated Vaccines 44

3.3 Inactivated Vaccines 45

3.4 Subunit Vaccines 46

3.5 Toxoid Vaccines 47

3.6 Conjugate Vaccines 48

3.7 Recombinant Vector Vaccines 49

3.8 Other Vaccines 50

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease 51

4.1 Market Overview by Disease 51

4.2 Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease 53

4.3 Vaccines for Poliovirus 54

4.4 Vaccines for Hepatitis 55

4.5 Vaccines for Influenza 56

4.6 Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) 57

4.7 Vaccines for Varicella 58

4.8 Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus 59

4.9 Vaccines for COVID-19 60

4.10 Vaccines for Other Diseases 61

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Administration 62

5.1 Market Overview by Administration 62

5.2 Intramuscular Route 64

5.3 Subcutaneous Route 65

5.4 Oral Route 66

5.5 Intravenous Injection 67

5.6 Other Administration Routes 68

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Patient 69

6.1 Market Overview by Patient 69

6.2 Pediatric Vaccines 71

6.3 Adult Vaccines 73

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 75

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026 75

7.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country 79

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 79

7.2.2 U.S. 82

7.2.3 Canada 87

7.2.4 Mexico 90

7.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country 93

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 93

7.3.2 UK 96

7.3.3 France 99

7.3.4 Germany 102

7.3.5 Spain 105

7.3.6 Italy 108

7.3.7 Russia 111

7.3.8 Rest of European Market 114

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country 116

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 116

7.4.2 China 119

7.4.3 Japan 122

7.4.4 India 126

7.4.5 Australia 129

7.4.6 South Korea 132

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 135

7.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country 137

7.5.1 Argentina 140

7.5.2 Brazil 143

7.5.3 Columbia 146

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market 149

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country 150

7.6.1 UAE 153

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 156

7.6.3 Egypt 159

7.6.4 Other National Markets 162

8 Competitive Landscape 163

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 163

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 166

8.3 Company Profiles 167

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 181

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 181

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 184

