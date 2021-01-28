Global Preventive Vaccines Market || keyplayers Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Biological E, and Panacea Biotec.

The report “Global Preventive Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines), By Disease Type (Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2023.”

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, GSK and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) announced the publication of positive results from two phase III studies of single- dose tafenoquine for the radical cure of Plasmodium Vivax (P. Vivax) Malaria in the New England Journal of Medicine.

and Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) announced the publication of positive results from two phase III studies of single- dose tafenoquine for the radical cure of Plasmodium Vivax (P. Vivax) Malaria in the New England Journal of Medicine. In February 2018, GlaxosmithKline, PLC (GSK) RECEIVED European approval for the expanded infication for Fluarix Tetra (Influenza Vaccine) for ages 6 month to older.

Analyst View:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is major factor boosting the growth for target market. Nowadays vaccines protect life’s of millions people worldwide from infectious diseases. In addition infectious diseases are measured as world’s extreme killers and also it is most significant health and security threats faced by the global community and vaccines play a key role to decreases such prevalence of infectious diseases. Such factors are propelling the demand for preventative vaccine globally. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination prevents 2-3 million deaths each year, and also state that they are sure that vaccines have saved millions of lives, and state that calculating an exact number is impossible.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Preventive Vaccines Market”, By Vaccine Type (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vector Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines), By Disease Type (Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Preventive Vaccines market accounted for US$ 36.6 billion by 2023 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.20 over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of vaccine type, disease type, and region.

By vaccine type, live attenuated vaccines is expected to account highest revenue share.

By disease type, the market is classified into Pneumococcal, Poliovirus, Hepatitis, Influenza, Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), Varicella, Human Papilloma Virus, and Other Disease Types.

By region, North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Preventive-Vaccines-Market-By-3779

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global preventive vaccines market includes Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, LLC, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Biological E, and Panacea Biotec.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and sales performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of this market revenue in previous & next coming years

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com