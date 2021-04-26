Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry Insights by Chemistry (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), by Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride), by End-User (Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Medical & Hygiene, Transportation, Construction)

The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is experiencing a good growth in the market and expected to witness the same in the coming years, which can be attributed to its increasing use in the end-user industries, due to the advantages it offers such as high heat resistance, good adhesion to metals, and others.

Based on chemistry, the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. Among all these, Silicone-based tapes is the most dominant category in the market and expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of backing material, the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is classified into polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others.

Based on end-user, the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market is categorized into packaging, electrical and electronics, medical and hygiene, transportation, construction, medical, and others. Electrical and electronics end-user category is the largest consumer of these tapes, owing to the increasing demand of these tapes in the manufacturing of consumer electronics such as camera and mobile phones.

The major factors driving the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market are the increasing adoption due to easy applicability, increasing demand from end-user industries, and high demand from developing countries. The demand of these tapes is increasing in various end-user industries such as medical, automotive, electronics, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market during the forecast period, which can easily be attributed to the increasing demand and use of these tapes in the end-user industries.