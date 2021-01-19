Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDTx) Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2027||ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive prescription digital therapeutics research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This prescription digital therapeutics report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

The prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 21.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,698.99 million by 2027.

The major companies which are dealing in the global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market report are Omada Health, Inc., ResMed, SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Biofourmis, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Happify, Inc., Limbix Health, Inc., Naturalcycles Nordic AB, NuvoAir AB, Sensyne Health plc, Voluntis, Xealth among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In September 2020, Pear Therapeutics, Inc. announces availability of RESET and RESET-O to Wellpath Community Care Center Patients for the treatment of addiction including substance used disorders and opioid used disorders.

Global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of mechanism, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into input mechanisms and output mechanisms. On the basis of category, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into medication augmentation and medication replacement. On the basis of treatment, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into outpatient treatment and monotherapy. On the basis of software, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into software for respiratory conditions, software for mental health, software for opioid use disorder, software for diabetes and others. On the basis of services, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into behavioral microservices and medical microservices. On the basis of app accessibility, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into android, iOS and windows. On the basis of app type, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into native app and web app. On the basis of application, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into substance use disorder (SUD), opioid use disorder (OUD), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), alzheimer’s disease, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, epilepsy, movement disorder, multiple sclerosis, migraine, autism spectrum disorder, oncology, inflammation, respiratory, cardiovascular, pain management, metabolic conditions and others. On the basis of patients, the prescription digital therapeutics (PDTx) market is segmented into children and adults.

, By Mechanism (Input Mechanisms, Output Mechanisms), Category (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement), Treatment (Outpatient Treatment, Monotherapy), Software (Software for Respiratory Conditions, Software for Mental Health, Software for Opioid Use Disorder, Software for Diabetes, Others), Services (Behavioral Microservices, Medical Microservices), App Accessibility (Android, iOS, Windows), App Type (Native Apps, Web Apps), Application (Substance Use Disorder (SUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Insomnia, Epilepsy, Movement Disorder, Multiple Sclerosis, Migraine, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Oncology, Inflammation, Respiratory, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Metabolic Conditions, Others), Patients (Children, Adults), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Kuwait, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

To describe and forecast the Prescription Digital Therapeutics market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Prescription Digital Therapeutics market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

