Global Prepaid Card Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global prepaid card market is expected to grow from $12.99 billion in 2020 to $13.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

The prepaid card market consists of sales of prepaid card services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in storing, processing, and transmitting payment card data. Prepaid cards are preloaded payment cards issued by financial institutions that can be used to make both online and in-store payments. Once the amount loaded on the card is used, it may be disposed of (non-reloadable prepaid card) or reloaded (reloadable prepaid card) by the cardholder. The prepaid card may be open-loop or closed-loop. While an open-loop prepaid card can be used at any location accepting card, a closed-loop prepaid card can only be used at certain locations such as a specific store or a group of stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The prepaid card market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the prepaid card market are American Express Company, BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc., Green Dot Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kaiku Finance LLC., Mango Financial Inc, NetSpend Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, UniRush LLC, Master Card Incorporated, TSYS, Ebay, Visa Inc., The Western Union Company.

The global prepaid card market is segmented –

1) By Type: General-Purpose Reloadable Card, Prepaid Gift Card, Government Benefit Card, Payroll Card, Others

2) By Card Type: Open Loop Prepaid Card, Closed Loop Prepaid Card

3) By Application: Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions, Government, Others

The prepaid card market report describes and explains the global prepaid card market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The prepaid card report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global prepaid card market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global prepaid card market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

