Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market | WhipsmartMI Industry Analysis

The global prepacked chromatography columns market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.
In the biopharmaceutical industry pre-packed columns are the standard for the process development. Scientifically the chromatography columns are the devices that are used for the purposes of separating two compounds. These columns can be used in state of liquid chromatography and gastric chromatography. In which the prepacked columns are pre-filled with the correct amount of resins and solvents that are required in sample units and during drug testing in the research labs. This type of chromatography columns is mainly used for producing the drugs, vaccines and certain kind of antibiotics. Significant hike in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, along with increasing product utilization in drug discovery and biological research, is one of the major reasons that is creating a positive outlook for the market. Its seen that the healthcare industry is highly dependent on production of chromatography methods. These prepacked columns are highly beneficial for extraction of the compounds and also its most cost-effective formation. Also, the approval for the prepacked chromatography columns is found to be increasing. Healthcare sector demand is found to be increasing due to which it can be anticipated that the market for such prepacked columns are surging at higher speed.
Atoll GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Emd Millipore/ Merck Millipore., Agilent Technologies, Ge Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Phenomenex, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Waters Corporation are some competitors that are dominating the prepacked chromatography columns market.
The Prepacked Chromatography Columns market report has been categorized as below
By Type
- 1-100 mL
- 100-1000 mL
- >1L
By End Users
- Academic
- Hospitals
- Cosmetics
- Environmental Biotechnology
- Food & Beverages
- Nutraceuticals
- Pharmaceuticals
By Technique
- Affinity Chromatography
- Gel Filtration
- Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
- Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Others
By Application
- Anion and Cation Exchange
- Protein Purification
- Resin Screening
- Sample Preparation
- Others (Desalting)
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
