Global Premix Cocktails Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global premix cocktails market is expected grow from $17.05 billion in 2020 to $18.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $22.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The market for premix cocktails consists of sales of premix cocktails and its related products. Premixed cocktails are also known as flavored alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcohol-based beverages, pre-packaged spirits, or premixed beverages. These are prepared from alcohol mix with fruit juice, contains healthy amount of carbonation, and is a packed form of alcoholic beverages for direct consumption. Premix cocktails categories can be wine-based, spirit-based, or malt-based drinks. These flavored drinks with low alcohol content are available for purchase generally through online channels, small retail shops, and convenience stores.

The premix cocktails market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the premix cocktails market are Bacardi & Company Limited, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Altia Oyj, Carlsberg A/S, Belvedere SA, Ball Corporation, The Whisky Exchange, Suntory Holdings, Mark Anthony Brands, Brown Forman Corp, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co., Halewood International, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Castel, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Shanghai Baccus Liquor Co Ltd, Phision Projects LLC, Pernod Ricard SA.

The global premix cocktails market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Rum, Whiskey, Vodka, Wine, Others

2) By Flavor: Fruits, Spiced, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Hyper/Supermarket, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers

The premix cocktails market report describes and explains the global premix cocktails market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The premix cocktails report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global premix cocktails market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global premix cocktails market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Premix Cocktails Market Characteristics Premix Cocktails Market Product Analysis Premix Cocktails Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And AcquisitionsIn The Premix Cocktails Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

