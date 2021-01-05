Global Preliminary Screening Tests Market Challenge Competitors, Trends, Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2027||Meridian Bioscience, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Quidel Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The major players covered in the preliminary screening tests market report are

Akers Biosciences, Inc.,

Abbott,

BD, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.,

Cepheid.,

Hologic Inc.,

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.,

OraSure Technologies, Inc.,

Quidel Corporation,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

BUREAU VERITAS,

Eurofins Scientific,

Mérieux NutriSciences,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Luminex Corporation.,

PerkinElmer Inc.,

QIAGEN, Mesa Biotech,

Illumina, Inc, Natera, Inc.,

Global Preliminary Screening Tests Market Scope and Market Size

Preliminary screening tests market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, preliminary screening tests market is segmented into over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test product, and professional rapid test product.

On the basis of application, preliminary screening tests market is segmented into infectious disease, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy and fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. Infectious disease has been further segmented into HPV, hepatitis, influenza, malaria, HIV, and others.

Preliminary screening tests market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospital and clinic, diagnostic laboratory, home care, and others.

Drivers:Global Preliminary Screening Tests Market

Increasing awareness among the people regarding the benefits of preliminary screening tests which will further bring immense opportunities for the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from cardiovascular disorders and other diseases, increasing advantages of rapid test over laboratory testing, rising number of initiatives by the government and private organizations towards the growth of healthcare sector, surging levels of expenditure on health across the globe, favourable policies of the government are some of the impactful factors which are likely to accelerate the growth of the preliminary screening tests market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

On the other hand, increasing number of applications from emerging economies along with stability of test at high temperature and less time taken in initiating the test which will further create new and ample opportunities that will led to the growth of the preliminary screening tests market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

