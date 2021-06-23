Global Pregnancy Care Products Market Status, Business Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2028||Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Metagenics Inc, NATURAL ORGANICS INC, Matsun Nutrition, Fairhaven Health, Country Life

Global Pregnancy care products market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the medical device industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028. The winning Pregnancy care products report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Pregnancy care products market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 38.78 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of pregnancy care products which will further create various opportunities for the growth of the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pregnancy care products market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bella B Natural Bodycare, Merz Pharma, E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., The hut Group, Ultra Laboratories, Twinlab Corporation, Solgar Inc, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Metagenics Inc, NATURAL ORGANICS INC, Matsun Nutrition, Fairhaven Health, Country Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Abbott, The Honest Company Inc, Garden of Life, P&G, Tiffany Rose Ltd, House of Napius, and Yashram Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd.

Global Pregnancy Care Products Market Scope and Market Size

Pregnancy care products market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the pregnancy care products market is segmented into stretch mark minimizer, breast cream, toning/firming lotion, itching prevention cream, nipple protection cream, body restructuring gel, and stressed leg product.

Pregnancy care products market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the child birth rate is helping in the growth of the market

Growing awareness regarding pregnancy care products

Market Restraints:

Side effects associated with pregnancy products

Lack of awareness and unavailability of pregnancy products in low-income countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Bio-oil launches its first new product in 30 years in order to tackle dry skin

In August 2017, Mankind Pharma and SpiceJet entered into a partnership to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel for pregnant women more convenient and enjoyable.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Pregnancy Care Products Market

8 Pregnancy Care Products Market, By Service

9 Pregnancy Care Products Market, By Deployment Type

10 Pregnancy Care Products Market, By Organization Size

11 Pregnancy Care Products Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

