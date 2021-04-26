Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
A single-use syringe with parenteral medication is a prefilled syringe.
out different processes that are obligatory for the administration of a wording. As
demand for biologics and biosimilars and emergent injectable drug pipelines
increases, the global prefilled syringes market is increasing at a significant pace. The
market size was supported by various types of syringes. Owing to the growing use of
self-administration injectable drugs, the industry in recent years has seen strong
demand for conventional syringes.
Two materials, glass, and plastic are available. For syringe processing, glass
materials are favored because the material is nonreactive, has high mechanical
strength, and a high heat and transparency tolerability. However, in the presence of
biologics, the increased leachability from the silicone layer transfers the use of glass
to plastic. The demand of both prefilled plastic syringes has seen a global increase
due to their resistance to break and the decline in surface reactivity.
Two kinds of syringes are available, safety and conventional. The rise in chronic
diseases, the increased acceptance of self-managed injectable drug product, and
advantages over the conventional vial syringe are some of the factors that push the
conventional prefilled syringe segment to grow. Of the two types, the main market
share in pre-filled syringes was anticipated by conventional syringes.
Three designs of springs, dual chamber, single chamber, and customized are
available. The increased demand for single-chamber prefilled syringes was triggered
by the growing acceptance of parent drug self-administration and the prevalence of
chronic diseases. The single chamber could regulate the demand for prefilled syringes
under all designs.
The rapid rise in population aging, growing demand for vaccination, increased
prevalence of chronic diseases, increased health spending, increased availability of
income, and the increased usage of home-use equipment are key drivers for the
growth of prefilled syringes. In addition, growing demand for vaccines, a broad
population base, and syringes-related benefits are also rising, as the second most
popular medication supply is from the central government. The World Health
Organization (WHO) estimates that in the developed and transitional countries about
16 billion injections are performed annually globally.
Increased demand for self-injection devices also allows the pre-filled syringes market
to expand. In addition, due to retractable needles and a lack of needles in many
systems, the risk of needlestick injury is decreased in many syringes. Furthermore,
the self-injection system offers a more specific dose volume, eliminating further
medication wastage.
Geographical, as the prevalence of chronic disease in the region, Europe is the
largest pre-filled syringe market. Europe is deepening the epidemic of diabetes. In
2015 about 59.8 million Europeans suffered from diabetes according to the
International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Moreover, healthcare costs are growing in
Europe, which has made treatment available and accessible to individuals more
affordable. The European prefilled syringes market is rapidly rising as well as the
growing geriatric population, increased demand for biosimilars, and biological
materials and technical advancements in goods.
There is an increasing demand for vaccines for chronic disease management and the
grower application of biology and biosimilars in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition,
high penetration of self-administration equipment, a broad population base and
growing demand for self-treatment also have a positive effect on the growth of the
the region’s prefilled syringes industry.
The demand for these devices is fulfilled by investing in technologically advanced
goods in the prefilled syringes industry worldwide. Unilife Corporation estimates that
approximately 2 billion pre-filled syringes are used globally per year in creating,
designing, and manufacturing an injectable medicinal delivery system. The key
players selling the syringes in advance are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Weigao
Group, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Ompi, Vetter Pharma International GmbH,
Catalent, Inc., MedPro Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Nipro Corporation.
Latest News Update
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the pharmaceutical packaging industry has seen a
significant impact. The increased development of other associated drugs has
resulted in the increased clinical testing for coronavirus vaccines. Due to lowering
the risks of needle-stick injury and infection, the transition from traditional syringes
to pre-filled syringes would improve coronavirus development.
To promote the products at the end of 2020 of 100 million prefilled syringes, the
United States government has signed a contract of $138 million with syringe
manufacturers. Furthermore, the increased manufacturing capacity during
coronavirus would cause the market to grow rapidly.
October 2019: BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) introduced the 2-step, single step
BD Intevia 1ml unit autoinjector, which is a solid platform device coupled with a
single integrated system autoinjector with a refillable syringe.
January 2019: In India, we have introduced personalized glass prefilled syringes by
SCHOTT AG, a pharmaceutical packing company. The BioPure Syria Business is a
highly customizable staked needle syringe (PFS) with secure shelf-life and
shortened time to commercialization, which makes it easier for patients to
administer.
