Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

A single-use syringe with parenteral medication is a prefilled syringe. This helps to rule

out different processes that are obligatory for the administration of a wording. As

demand for biologics and biosimilars and emergent injectable drug pipelines

increases, the global prefilled syringes market is increasing at a significant pace. The

market size was supported by various types of syringes. Owing to the growing use of

self-administration injectable drugs, the industry in recent years has seen strong

demand for conventional syringes.

Two materials, glass, and plastic are available. For syringe processing, glass

materials are favored because the material is nonreactive, has high mechanical

strength, and a high heat and transparency tolerability. However, in the presence of

biologics, the increased leachability from the silicone layer transfers the use of glass

to plastic. The demand of both prefilled plastic syringes has seen a global increase

due to their resistance to break and the decline in surface reactivity.

Two kinds of syringes are available, safety and conventional. The rise in chronic

diseases, the increased acceptance of self-managed injectable drug product, and

advantages over the conventional vial syringe are some of the factors that push the

conventional prefilled syringe segment to grow. Of the two types, the main market

share in pre-filled syringes was anticipated by conventional syringes.

Three designs of springs, dual chamber, single chamber, and customized are

available. The increased demand for single-chamber prefilled syringes was triggered

by the growing acceptance of parent drug self-administration and the prevalence of

chronic diseases. The single chamber could regulate the demand for prefilled syringes

under all designs.

The rapid rise in population aging, growing demand for vaccination, increased

prevalence of chronic diseases, increased health spending, increased availability of

income, and the increased usage of home-use equipment are key drivers for the

growth of prefilled syringes. In addition, growing demand for vaccines, a broad

population base, and syringes-related benefits are also rising, as the second most

popular medication supply is from the central government. The World Health

Organization (WHO) estimates that in the developed and transitional countries about

16 billion injections are performed annually globally.

Increased demand for self-injection devices also allows the pre-filled syringes market

to expand. In addition, due to retractable needles and a lack of needles in many

systems, the risk of needlestick injury is decreased in many syringes. Furthermore,

the self-injection system offers a more specific dose volume, eliminating further

medication wastage.

Geographical, as the prevalence of chronic disease in the region, Europe is the

largest pre-filled syringe market. Europe is deepening the epidemic of diabetes. In

2015 about 59.8 million Europeans suffered from diabetes according to the

International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Moreover, healthcare costs are growing in

Europe, which has made treatment available and accessible to individuals more

affordable. The European prefilled syringes market is rapidly rising as well as the

growing geriatric population, increased demand for biosimilars, and biological

materials and technical advancements in goods.

There is an increasing demand for vaccines for chronic disease management and the

grower application of biology and biosimilars in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition,

high penetration of self-administration equipment, a broad population base and

growing demand for self-treatment also have a positive effect on the growth of the

the region’s prefilled syringes industry.

The demand for these devices is fulfilled by investing in technologically advanced

goods in the prefilled syringes industry worldwide. Unilife Corporation estimates that

approximately 2 billion pre-filled syringes are used globally per year in creating,

designing, and manufacturing an injectable medicinal delivery system. The key

players selling the syringes in advance are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Weigao

Group, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, Ompi, Vetter Pharma International GmbH,

Catalent, Inc., MedPro Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Nipro Corporation.

Latest News Update

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the pharmaceutical packaging industry has seen a

significant impact. The increased development of other associated drugs has

resulted in the increased clinical testing for coronavirus vaccines. Due to lowering

the risks of needle-stick injury and infection, the transition from traditional syringes

to pre-filled syringes would improve coronavirus development.

To promote the products at the end of 2020 of 100 million prefilled syringes, the

United States government has signed a contract of $138 million with syringe

manufacturers. Furthermore, the increased manufacturing capacity during

coronavirus would cause the market to grow rapidly.

October 2019: BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) introduced the 2-step, single step

BD Intevia 1ml unit autoinjector, which is a solid platform device coupled with a

single integrated system autoinjector with a refillable syringe.

January 2019: In India, we have introduced personalized glass prefilled syringes by

SCHOTT AG, a pharmaceutical packing company. The BioPure Syria Business is a

highly customizable staked needle syringe (PFS) with secure shelf-life and

shortened time to commercialization, which makes it easier for patients to

administer.

