Global Preclinical Imaging Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

The preclinical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market growth rate at the CAGR of 6.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Agilent Technologies,

MILabs B.V.,

Aspect Imaging,

Trifoil Imaging,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,

Bruker

MR Solutions

Capintec

Berthold Technologies

INDEC BioSystems

And many more

Preclinical Imaging Market Development

In June 2018, MILabs had launched the E-Class line of preclinical tomographic imaging products, featured with the high-performance, SPECT, economical PET, optical and CT systems specially designed for researchers with a limited budget. This launch has helped the company to enhance its product portfolio.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

The preclinical imaging market is segmented on the basis of modality and reagents. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on modality, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into optical imaging systems, preclinical nuclear imaging systems, Micro-MRI systems, micro-ultrasound systems, micro-CT systems, preclinical photoacoustic imaging systems and preclinical magnetic particle imaging (MPI) systems.

Based on reagents, the preclinical imaging market is segmented into preclinical optical imaging reagents, preclinical nuclear imaging reagents, preclinical MRI contrast agents, preclinical ultrasound contrast agents and preclinical CT Contrast agents.

Global Preclinical Imaging Market Drivers:

Technological advances in the field of molecular imaging, increased market demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and increased public-private initiatives and funding for advance research are the factor acknowledging the market growth

The factors such as the tight regulatory framework that controls preclinical research and the significant installation and operating costs associated with preclinical imaging techniques are some of the key factors driving the growth of the preclinical imaging market. Additionally, the technical and procedural limitations associated with autonomous systems are a major challenge for the market players in the independent imaging market.

The growing number of investments in the research and development, coupled with the pace of technological advances leading to the development of hybrid imaging systems, growing number of clinical research organizations (CROs) and companies, leading to the adoption of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research, will accelerate the growth of this market. Emerging markets offer new growth opportunities to various key players in the technological advancement of the market.

North America dominates the preclinical imaging market due to the high prevalence of breast cancer patients, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

