Global Precision Medicine Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to, Analysis, Forecast

Precision medicines is also known as personalized medicines is an innovative approach to the patient care for disease treatment, diagnosis and prevention base on the person’s individual genes. It allows doctors or physicians to select treatment option based on the patient’s genetic understanding of their disease.

According to the data published in PerMedCoalition, it was estimated that the USFDA has approved 25 novels personalized medicines in the year of 2018. These growing approvals annually by the regulatory authorities and rise in oncology and CNS disorders worldwide are the key factors for market growth.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Neon Therapeutics

Moderna, Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Bayer AG

PERSONALIS INC

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Precision Medicine Market Segmentation:

Technologies Analysis of Precision Medicine Market

Pharmacogenomics

Point-of-Care Testing

Stem Cell Therapy

Pharmacoproteomics

Others

Application Analysis of Precision Medicine Market

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Precision Medicine Market Overview

Global Precision Medicine Market Competition, by Players

Global Precision Medicine Market Segment by Type

Global Precision Medicine Market Segment by Distribution Channel

Global Precision Medicine Market Size Forecast (2020 -2027)

Global Precision Medicine Market Size by Regions

North America Precision Medicine Revenue by Countries

Middle East and Africa Revenue Precision Medicine by Countries

Continued……..

Market Drivers

Vulnerable oncology patients worldwide is driving the market growth

Growing approval of personalized medicines from the regulatory authorities acts as a market driver

Advancing in the field and emerging innovation to established an approach for treating many disease by personalized medicines is accelerating the market growth

On-going clinical trials yields promising results of personalized medicines which in turns boost the health care industries is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Substantial applications due to lack of research particularly in the area of scientific discovery is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of government initiatives and reimbursement polices restricts the market growth

Scientific and technological challenges to develop the personalized medicines is also hampering the market growth

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Precision Medicine in U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

