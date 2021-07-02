Global Precision Guided Munition Industry Trends, Overview, Challenges, Scope, Regional and country-level market dynamics The Precision Guided Munition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 7.49% rate from 2021 to 2026

The increasing need for highly precise strike munition, rising asymmetric warfare, geopolitical conflicts, and military modernization programs, among others, are some of the factors fueling the growth of precision guided munition market. The loitering munition segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The loitering munition can function autonomously searching and launching attacks without human intervention. This has drastically reduced the number of rounds required to defeat a particular target.

The precision guided munition market has been segmented into infrared, semi-active lasers, radar homing, Global Positioning System (GPS), Inertial Navigation System (INS), anti-radiation, and others. The semi-active laser segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The GPS segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GPS is a satellite-based navigation system that offers navigation capability with accurate velocity information. Hence, various vendors focus on producing precision guided munition equipped with GPS technology.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are considered in this regional market analysis. In 2018, China and India were among the top five countries in the world in terms of defense expenditure. While China ranked second, India ranked fourth in defense expenditure, globally.

Key Market Players includes Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), LIG Nex1 (South Korea), NORINCO (China), and Bharat Dynamics (India), among others.

