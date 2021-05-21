Global Precision Farming Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2021 – 2026

The report on Precision Farming Market details key dynamics of the market. The report has been developed, based on an exhaustive study by our proficient analysts. The scope of the report on the Precision Farming market range from the year 2020 to 2027. The report has been carefully designed, for our clients to comprehend the market’s insights easily. There are six sections of the Precision Farming Market report. The report modules are; a market overview, a segmental study of the market, regional analysis, important vendors operating in the market, and news updated for the Precision Farming market.

Precision farming is also referred as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is a type of advanced farming technique which utilizes various technologies such as Telematics, Geographic Information System, Variable Rate Technology, Global Positioning System, and Remote Sensing. Main function of precision farming is sustainability, guarantee portability, and protection of environment.

Increase in demand for agricultural products because of population is expected to boost the growth of global precision farming market growth. Furthermore, rise in adoption of various technologies like Variable Rate Technology (VRT) is expected to propel the growth of precision market. Moreover, substantial cost cutting achieved by implementation of modern farming techniques will have the positive impact on global precision farming market growth.

However, high cost of agricultural equipment is the main restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global precision farming market growth. Also, limited technical knowledge and skills will affect the growth of global precision farming market.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Precision Farming market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

Global Precision Farming Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Topcon Positioning Systems, TARANIS, TEEJET Technologies, AGEAGLE, Ag Leader Technology, Raven Industries, AGJUNCTION, AGCO, Trimble,and Deere & Company.

Global Precision Farming Market Taxonomy

By Offerings

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Telematics

Geographic Information System

Variable Rate Technology

Global Positioning System

Remote Sensing

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

