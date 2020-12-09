Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Research Conclusions| Business Plans| Strategies with Forecast 2020 to 2028| Motorola, IRRIOT, SST (Proagrica), Precision Irrigation, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture

Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR +12% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Precision agriculture seeks to use new technologies to increase crop yields and profitability while lowering the levels of traditional inputs needed to grow crops (land, water, fertilizer, herbicides, and insecticides). In other words, farmers utilizing precision agriculture are using less to grow more.

Precision agriculture aims to optimize field-level management with regard to crop science: by matching farming practices more closely to crop needs (e.g. fertilizer inputs); environmental protection: by reducing environmental risks and footprint of farming.

Precision farming makes use of satellite technology allowing real-time management of crops, fields and animals. It helps to monitor and reduce the environmental impact of farming.

Precision agriculture is a crop and livestock production management system that uses a global positioning system (GPS) to monitor equipment field position to collect information and apply inputs as required at each location.

Here, we conducted an in-depth analysis of the 2020 Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Report. The Precision Agriculture Technology Market Report ensures high quality and proven aspects of market information that works in real-time scenarios.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Precision Agriculture Technology Market Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market Key Players:-

Motorola, IRRIOT, SST(Proagrica), Precision Irrigation, CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Agriculture, CropX, Valmont Industries, Dickey-John Corporation, Monsanto Company, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Raven Industries, Topcon Positioning Systems, TeeJet Technologies

By Technology:-

Guidance,

VRT,

Remote Sensing

By Application:-

Crop Scouting,

Field Mapping,

Variable Rate Application

The Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market report offers industry information that covers the general market circumstance alongside future possibilities for market far and wide. The research study incorporates noteworthy information and conjectures of the worldwide market.

Global Precision Agriculture Technology Market by Region:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are some of the key regions that are being highlighted in the geographical segments. The growth drivers, limitations, and future prospects of this market have been discussed in the report, along with the prevalent trends this market is offering. The report is majorly categorized into a few key segments based on what the Precision Agriculture Technology Market is all about. The three main strategies that are being used include, Porter’s five analysis, Pestle and SWOT analysis.

