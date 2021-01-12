Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug Market To Expand At Double Digit Growth Rate ||Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, Levo Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Zafgen, Inc, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical Corp

Strong drug pipeline and number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome which is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Low number of approved drugs for this disorder is restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst people about Prader-Willi syndrome also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth

Individual’s attitude, beliefs, including inadequate communication between clinicians and patients about PWS can hinder the market growth

