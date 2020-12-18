Global Prader-Willi Syndrome Drug Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026 | Top Companies-Levo Therapeutics, Ferring B.V, Zafgen, Inc, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical Corp, Saniona

Global Prader-Willi syndrome drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
End-Users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers:
Increasing designations for special drugs from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the growth of the Prader-Willi syndrome market
Strong drug pipeline and number of clinical trials is continuously increasing for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome which is expected to drive the market growth
Increasing research and development initiatives and expenditure, is also expected to drive the market growth
Rising healthcare expenditures in developing countries can also act as a market driver
Market Restraints:
Low number of approved drugs for this disorder is restraining the market growth
Lack of awareness amongst people about Prader-Willi syndrome also acts as a restricting factor for this market growth
Individual’s attitude, beliefs, including inadequate communication between clinicians and patients about PWS can hinder the market growth
