Global Power Train And Power Train Parts Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global power train and power train parts market is expected to grow from $577.95 billion in 2020 to $605.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $811.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The powertrain and powertrain parts market consist of sales of powertrain and powertrain parts and related services. The powertrain refers to a system that converts power of the engine into vehicle’s movement. The powertrain parts include the engine, transmission, the driveshaft, differentials, and axles among others. The vehicle’s performance and efficiency are defined by its powertrain system and its related parts.

The power train and power train parts market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the power train and power train parts market are Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Allison Transmission, BorgWarner Inc., Hyundai Motor Company, Aisin Seiki, Jtekt Corporation, Aw North Carolina, Dexter Axle Company, Kyklos Bearing International, John Deere Coffeyville Works, Warner Electric, Fabco Automotive Corporation, American Axle & Manufacturing, Cloyes Gear and Products, Powertech America, Reliance Electric Company, Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft Company, Borgwarner Transmission Systems, Capco Automotive Products Corporation, The Gleason Works, Delphi Technologies.

The global power train and power train parts market is segmented –

1) By Components: Engine, Transmission, Drive Shafts, Differentials, Final Drive

2) By Technology: Hybrid, Automated

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car (PC), Commercial Vehicle (CV), Off-Road Vehicles, Construction Equipment, Defence Vehicles, Agricultural Vehicles

The power train and power train parts market report describes and explains the global power train and power train parts market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The power train and power train parts report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global power train and power train parts market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global power train and power train parts market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

