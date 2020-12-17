Global Power Rental Market was Valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2017, Forecast by 2024

The global power rental market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for power witnessed across the globe. The, progression of power infrastructure, enhanced power consumption and swelling construction & development is projected to stimulate the demand for power rental in the near future.

The major factor pertaining towards the growth of global power rental market is the extensive demand for power and accessibility of innovative compressed air rental solutions. Extensive industrial movement and introduction of several macroeconomic factors is extensively contributing towards power demand.

Oil & gas, utilities, mining, industrial, construction, events, and others are the key end-users of power rental market. The utility segment has been generating largest revenue throughout the historical and forecasted period. Utilities segment includes power plants that are operated and maintained numerous utility enterprises and government organization.

On the basis of fuel type, the global power rental market is segmented into diesel generators, gas generators and others. In 2017, gas generators segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing power rental market, by fuel type. Gas generators can be found in variety of sizes that ranges from portable to industrial and works preciously well on natural gas.

On the basis of application, the global power rental market can be segmented into standby power, base load/continuous power and prime power.

Geographically, North America dominated the global power rental market and accounted for approax 30.0% of total revenue in 2017. The growth is mainly accredited towards increasing construction and progressive actions in this region. Asia-Pacific holds enormous prospective for the industrial growth during the forecast period. According to a recent study, it has been observed that developing economies such as Brazil, India and Saudi Arabia have been extensively fulfilling demand for power rental in industrialized segment owing to robust growth in industrialization.

Key players in the global power rental market includes APR Energy, Aggreko PLC, United Rentals Inc., Herc Holdings Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Quippo Infrastructure Equipment Limited., Ashtead Group PLC, Atlas Copco AB, Al Faris Group, and Cummins Inc.

