Global Power Rental Market by Fuel Type, Application, End User and Future Analysis

In contemporary times, the demand for power has substantially increased in developing countries, such as Thailand, Brazil, China, Qatar, and India, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in these nations. These countries are witnessing immense technological developments and heavy investment in the construction sector that will lead to higher adoption of rented power equipment. In addition to this, numerous European and North American companies are expanding their presence in these countries to meet the escalating demand for electricity.

Moreover, rising number of obsolete power plants is augmenting the demand for rented power, across the globe. These plants are inefficient in operations and lead to high pollution levels. Governments across the world are legislating several policies to enforce the shutdown of these outdated power plants to curtail environmental pollution. Owing to these factors, the power rental market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. The market stood at $9,167.6 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach $16,855.5 million by 2023.

These end users are increasingly using diesel generators for power supply, due to the cost-effectiveness and large-scale availability of these generators in the world. Moreover, these power-generating setups have a significantly lower maintenance cost than the other generators. Diesel as well as gas generators are used for applications such as standby power, prime power, and continuous power. In recent years, the demand for continuous power has grown significantly on account of wide-scale usage of such power equipment in sectors such as construction, oil and gas, and mining.

Thus, due to the rising need for power in times of reducing the capacity of thermal power plants and increasing number of outdated plants, the demand for rented power will surge in the coming years.